Head-To-Head Review: Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) versus Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 2.46% 3.72% 1.98% Enservco -23.85% -453.47% -38.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Subsea 7 and Enservco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enservco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $5.97 billion 0.92 $15.40 million $0.64 28.48 Enservco $22.97 million 0.07 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -0.16

This table compares Subsea 7 and Enservco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of Enservco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Enservco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the DJ Basin/Niobrara area in Colorado and Wyoming; the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico; the Marcellus and Utica Shale areas in Pennsylvania and Ohio; the Jonah area, Green River and Powder River Basins in Wyoming; and the Eagle Ford Shale and East Texas Oilfield in Texas. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

