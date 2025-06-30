Contrasting Invitation Home (INVH) & Its Rivals

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Invitation Home to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invitation Home and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Home $2.62 billion $453.92 million 42.46 Invitation Home Competitors $979.74 million $190.00 million 22.30

Invitation Home has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Invitation Home is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Home 0 9 9 0 2.50 Invitation Home Competitors 396 2264 2134 39 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invitation Home and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Invitation Home presently has a consensus price target of $37.97, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Invitation Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Invitation Home is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Invitation Home pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Invitation Home pays out 150.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 201.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Invitation Home has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Home and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Home 18.01% 4.82% 2.51% Invitation Home Competitors 4.78% 0.70% 1.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Invitation Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invitation Home shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Invitation Home has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Home’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invitation Home beats its competitors on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

