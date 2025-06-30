Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $105,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,271,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,433,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $167.69 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.37.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

