Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

JNJ opened at $152.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

