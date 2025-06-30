Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Raised by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 303.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after purchasing an additional 643,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after purchasing an additional 471,507 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after purchasing an additional 464,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $178.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.06 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

