Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 2.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,979,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,060,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kroger by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,768,000 after purchasing an additional 916,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE KR opened at $71.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,370.19. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,753 shares of company stock worth $17,688,180. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

