Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 295 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after buying an additional 193,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,794,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,975,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $318,532,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.