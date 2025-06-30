Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 509 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,616 shares of company stock worth $2,112,402. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.