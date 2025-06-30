Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $143.81 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

