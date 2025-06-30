Sollinda Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $47,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average of $175.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

