Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Waters were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $352.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. Waters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

