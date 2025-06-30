New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $67,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 747,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,553,000 after acquiring an additional 280,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE MMM opened at $152.19 on Monday. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $98.26 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

