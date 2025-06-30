Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Equinix were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $785.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $867.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $879.89. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $618.00 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

