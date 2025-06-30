Analyzing PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and PhoneX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $33.61 million 0.17 -$330,000.00 ($0.01) -10.00 PhoneX $179.41 million 0.30 $6.41 million $0.16 9.28

PhoneX has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com. HealthWarehouse.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PhoneX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com 0.22% -2.42% 1.48% PhoneX 3.51% N/A N/A

Summary

PhoneX beats HealthWarehouse.com on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

