Head-To-Head Review: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mitesco and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.11%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Mitesco.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mitesco has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and Nyxoah”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $40,000.00 78.12 -$2.51 million N/A N/A Nyxoah $4.89 million 52.03 -$64.10 million ($2.13) -3.51

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco 1,456.66% N/A -1,202.21% Nyxoah -1,571.39% -63.37% -46.67%

Summary

Mitesco beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco



Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Nyxoah



Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

