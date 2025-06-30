Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $987,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $471.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.45. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

