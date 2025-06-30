SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV) Head to Head Survey

MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MultiMetaVerse and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiMetaVerse 0 0 0 0 0.00 SolarWinds 0 5 0 0 2.00

SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.65%. Given SolarWinds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than MultiMetaVerse.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiMetaVerse $9.01 million 1.97 -$28.92 million N/A N/A SolarWinds $796.90 million 4.02 $111.90 million $0.63 29.35

This table compares MultiMetaVerse and SolarWinds”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than MultiMetaVerse.

Profitability

This table compares MultiMetaVerse and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiMetaVerse N/A N/A N/A SolarWinds 14.04% 12.19% 5.19%

Volatility & Risk

MultiMetaVerse has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of MultiMetaVerse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of SolarWinds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarWinds beats MultiMetaVerse on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiMetaVerse

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectible functional items. It creates and operates proprietary brand and animation series; develops and operates apps; and animation production services to animation, gaming, and other entertainment companies. In addition, the company sells merchandises, such as animation collectibles, books, stationery, apparel, plush toys, and other commercial appealing products through its proprietary storefront on online vendor platforms, such as Tmall.com and Taobao.com, as well as through distributors; and grants third party license rights to develop and market merchandise. It also provides animation production services to other animation and gaming companies. MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides automated network configuration, log and event management, security information and event management, access rights management, identity monitoring, server configuration monitoring and patching, and secure gateway and file transfer products; a suite of application performance management software that enables visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and digital experiences; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. In addition, it offers a suite of database performance management software that monitors, analyzes, diagnoses, and optimizes database performance and operations for the Microsoft data platform, as well as other database management system platforms; traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases hosted on-premises, in the cloud, and hybrid models. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

