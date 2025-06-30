Trademark Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

