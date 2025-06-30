VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Purchased by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

