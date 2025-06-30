iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Innovative Wealth Building LLC

Innovative Wealth Building LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,655,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $112.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $115.88. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.