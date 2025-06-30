Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $116,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $436.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.90. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $439.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

