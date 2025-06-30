Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 12,521 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 249.3% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 351,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,618,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,943 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.8% in the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 2,869,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 182,444 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.98 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

