Innovative Wealth Building LLC Purchases 21,760 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Innovative Wealth Building LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 93,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,537,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

