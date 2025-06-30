Luxury Goods Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 27th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture or retail high-end, prestige-driven products such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, premium automobiles and luxury watches. These equities are heavily influenced by the spending patterns of affluent consumers, brand cachet and global economic trends. Investors in luxury goods stocks typically seek exposure to strong pricing power and the resilience that well-capitalized luxury brands can exhibit even during economic slowdowns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 915,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,113. New York Times has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,726. The company has a market cap of $549.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,530. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.96. 220,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $798.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

