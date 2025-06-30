Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Moody’s
In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Moody’s Stock Performance
Moody’s stock opened at $488.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moody’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.
About Moody’s
Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
