Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.40.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $488.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

