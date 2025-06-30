Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.4%

BBY stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

