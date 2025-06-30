Albion Financial Group UT Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.50% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000.

Shares of BATS BBHY opened at $46.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $456.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

