Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.8% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMBS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,170.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $47.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

