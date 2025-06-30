Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,548 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,636,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS stock opened at $104.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

