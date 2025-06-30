Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 53.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 17,374 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,133,132.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,700.08. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,413,086.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VTR opened at $62.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 581.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $75.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

