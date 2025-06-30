Albion Financial Group UT Has $7.56 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,711.90. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

