Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $147,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $566.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $696.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.06 and a 200-day moving average of $533.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $568.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

