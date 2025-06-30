Monument Capital Management Purchases 49 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Cencora were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

Cencora Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $299.71 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.95 and a 200 day moving average of $265.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

