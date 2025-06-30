Monument Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 184,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 499,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 78.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 91,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 45.23% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

