Monument Capital Management Boosts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 515.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 399,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 253,310 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11,328.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 154,980 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 143,189 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $99.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

