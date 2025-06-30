Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after buying an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after buying an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

Shares of UNP opened at $231.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.68. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

