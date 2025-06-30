Albion Financial Group UT Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.47 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.33.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.