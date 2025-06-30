Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $463.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.94 and a 200-day moving average of $449.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.