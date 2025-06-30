Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 839,290 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $9,740,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 712,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 72,152 shares during the period.

PIZ opened at $45.66 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

