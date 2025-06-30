Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 179,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,906,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

