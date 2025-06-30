Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $167.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EGP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

