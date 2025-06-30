Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $103,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 922.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $18,445,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.64 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

