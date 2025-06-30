Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $84,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $557,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

