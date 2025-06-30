The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $346.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $292.33 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.16.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.31.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

