Monument Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

EWP opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

