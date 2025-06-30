Monument Capital Management Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 0.86% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,126.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of EWD opened at $46.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $379.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

