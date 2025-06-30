Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,075,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.