Monument Capital Management Purchases Shares of 27,528 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.6%

MCHI stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.