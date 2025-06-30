iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

