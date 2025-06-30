Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 938,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

